Charles Barkley pledges $1M to Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) – NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has pledged $1 million to Tuskegee University, marking his fifth major donation to a historically black college.
The retired basketball star pledged the same amount to Miles College earlier this year.
In 2016, he pledged $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University and in 2017 he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Tuskegee interim President D. Charlotte Morris, in a statement, said the donation will play a crucial role in advancing the school’s strategic goals.
The gift is unrestricted but Barkley told al.com he hopes it goes to academic scholarships.