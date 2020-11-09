Charles Barkley pledges $1M to Tuskegee University

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) – NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has pledged $1 million to Tuskegee University, marking his fifth major donation to a historically black college.

The retired basketball star pledged the same amount to Miles College earlier this year.

In 2016, he pledged $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University and in 2017 he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Tuskegee interim President D. Charlotte Morris, in a statement, said the donation will play a crucial role in advancing the school’s strategic goals.

The gift is unrestricted but Barkley told al.com he hopes it goes to academic scholarships.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 69°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 20% 79° 69°

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 77° 72°

Wednesday

80° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 70°

Thursday

81° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 63°

Friday

77° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 77° 62°

Saturday

74° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 74° 65°

Sunday

76° / 62°
Showers
Showers 60% 76° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

76°

5 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

6 PM
Showers
50%
75°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories