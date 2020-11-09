Charles Barkley pledges $1M to Tuskegee University

FILE – In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) – NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has pledged $1 million to Tuskegee University, marking his fifth major donation to a historically black college.

The retired basketball star pledged the same amount to Miles College earlier this year.

In 2016, he pledged $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University and in 2017 he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Tuskegee interim President D. Charlotte Morris, in a statement, said the donation will play a crucial role in advancing the school’s strategic goals.

The gift is unrestricted but Barkley told al.com he hopes it goes to academic scholarships.