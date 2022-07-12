CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) – Residents of Chelsea voted in a special election referendum to fund a $12.5 million dollar property tax fund for the city’s own school system. The votes have been tallied and the proposal failed to pass.

The election received a high number of voter turnout, as 32% of the city’s residents went to the polls. The total number of votes was 3,685 with 3,218 votes against tax fund for the school system and 467 for it.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer posted a statement on Facebook regarding the results, stating “As a Chelsea resident and Grandfather, I am disappointed that the vote has turned out as it has.” He also stated that he will continue to work with the Shelby County School System to provide high quality education to the city’s students.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks also released a statement following the proposal’s failure.

“We are pleased that the majority of residents in Chelsea placed their trust in the Shelby County School District to continue to provide excellent educational opportunities for their children,” Brooks said. “While we understand the desire that some Chelsea city leaders and residents had to create their own district, we look forward to partnering with them again to make sure that our schools in Chelsea are the best that they can possibly be.”