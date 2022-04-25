BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly six years, the spicy chicken biscuit has returned to the menu of many Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.

Sometimes you don’t know a good thing until it’s gone,” a statement from Chick-fil-A read. “At least that’s how some Chick-fil-A customers felt when the Spicy Chicken Biscuit rolled off the menu in 2016 to make way for new offerings, like the creamy Frosted Coffee and the Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich. Ever since, passionate customers have been lamenting the loss of their favorite biscuit.”

Starting today, the chicken chain will bring back the breakfast item to 1,304 locations nationwide. However, they are only being served in a few Chick-fil-A locations in Alabama, according to online menus inspected by CBS 42 Monday.

As of Monday, here is where you can get the biscuits in Alabama:

Prattville

Montgomery (Ann Street, Promenade and EastChase locations)

Troy

Alexander City

Mobile (Dauphin Street, Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard)

Daphne

Spanish Fort

Auburn (In-Line and Auburn Mall)

Opelika (Tiger Town)

Jasper

Cullman

Gadsden (4th Street and Gadsden Mall)

Pell City

Dothan (East Dothan and Ross Clark Circle)

Enterprise

For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com.