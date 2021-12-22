 

Child dies in forklift accident in north Alabama warehouse

by: Associated Press

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a kindergartner died after falling off a forklift that was driven by an older child while both were playing in a north Alabama warehouse.

A statement from the Muscle Shoals Police Department says two juveniles were at a warehouse where their parents work on the TVA Reservation when they snuck away from the adults to play on Saturday.

The children, who news outlets reported were 5 and 9 years old, found a forklift, and the older child was operating it when the younger one fell off and was killed.

