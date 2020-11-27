 

Child shot in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A 3-year-old was airlifted to Birmingham Friday after accidentally shooting himself in Franklin County, authorities said.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the shooting happened just before noon at a home on Isbell Loop, which is south of Russellville in the Isbell community.

The child was eating at a table in the home with other children when he left the table, picked up a gun and accidentally shot himself, Oliver said.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he was in stable condition Friday afternoon, Oliver said.

