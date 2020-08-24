Children’s of Alabama recognized for Top Patient-Experience Award

by: Jordan Highsmith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama was recognized by NRC Health as a recipient of its 2020 Excellence Award, which recognizes top-performing hospitals and health systems in overall patient-experience ratings.

Children’s was named the top performing hospital among 23 eligible facilities for Excellence in Patient Experience-Pediatric, earning top experience ratings from patients and their families for the time period April 2019 through March 2020.

“This award is shared by our team of clinical providers and support staff throughout Children’s of Alabama,” Lori Moler, Children’s of Alabama Vice President of customer service, said. “Of the many outstanding organizations qualified to receive this award from NRC Health, Children’s rose to the top because our patients’ feedback scores reflected that they clearly value our customer-focused culture. We provide care in an environment that is safe, supportive, compassionate and engaging, and our entire staff strives to provide the best experience for every family we are privileged to serve.”

For nearly four decades, NRC Health has helped healthcare organizations illuminate and improve the moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. Excellence Award winners were publicly announced on Monday, Aug. 24, during the virtual 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium.

