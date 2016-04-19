Cirque Mechanics dazzles Morris Avenue Intermediate School students

OPELIKA, Ala.- On Tuesday, 45 fifth graders in the Bikeology Program at Morris Avenue Intermediate School were given the privilege to see members of Cirque Mechanics’ Pedal Punk prior to their show at the Opelika Performing Arts Center.

Pedal Punk is finishing their second season and will begin their third season later this year in London.

The “Bikeology” program is the first of its kind in Opelika. The six-week program is designed to teach kids the fundamentals of riding a bike. The school hopes to make it available to all fifth graders at the school.

Performer Blake Hicks performing a handstand on the bike

The students in attendance were treated to learning the history of bicycles, getting an in-depth look as to how the performers got into biking and were delighted by seeing numerous tricks on the bike. The group also stressed the importance of physical fitness and safety for biking.

Bradley Royster was one of the students in attendance. He said seeing the Penny-farthing. For Royster, today was another reason he loves to bike. “When I’m biking, I have more fun than you can ever imagine,” Royster said. “You can be unstoppable. You can do an unlimited number of tricks.”