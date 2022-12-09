AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects.

The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details.

City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the right direction allowing Auburn locals to view ongoing projects and stay up to date on Auburn’s latest significant capital project developments.

“We as a City are committed to investing in projects that help maintain and improve the quality of life for all of Auburn,” City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said. “This new resource highlights the exciting work underway and is available 24/7 to anyone with an internet connection. We look forward to giving residents another tool to keep up with what’s happening in their community.”

The website also lists the city’s current projects, with different pages dedicated to each. The project pages each have a status bar, project manager and contractor information, photos, and other relevant resources.

Interested individuals can find Auburn’s primary capital project website at auburnalabama.org/cip.