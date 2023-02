AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday.

The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair will feature 23 companies with over 300 jobs available. Auburn’s Workforce Development Team advises attendees to bring several copies of their resumes and to prepare for “on-the-spot interviews.”