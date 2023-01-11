OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika announced it is now offering a no-contact system for business license renewals.

The City of Opelika requests that businesses utilize its no-contact system for business license renewals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Opelika City Government, alcoholic beverage licenses are due on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The deadline for regular business license renewals is Feb. 15. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above are subject to a late penalty and/or interest payments.

Revenue Director Lillie Finely asks businesses to pay renewals online with credit or debit cards, personal checks, cashier’s checks, or money orders.

To pay online, you must register at https://tinyurl.com/OpelikaBusinessPortal. Business license renewal forms with any worksheets are required to be emailed to Revenue@Opelika-al.gov prior to paying online.

Checks and money orders can also be used as forms of payment and must be made payable to the City of Opelika and mailed to P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. The City of Opelika also requests that business license renewal applications and worksheets are enclosed with check and money order payments sent via mail.

For more information, contact the City of Opelika Revenue Department at 334-705-5160 or 334-705-5162.