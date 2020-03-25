City of Opelika temporarily closing recycling sites and cardboard route pickup due to COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika has temporarily closed its recycling sites nd cardboard route pickup due to concerns over the coronavirus’s potential effect on employees.

The recycling enters on 8th Avenue and Jeter Avenue are closing until further notice and the commercial cardboard route will also remain closed. City officials say their service providers are more at risk in these services due to more contact with the public and having to handle some of the recycled materials manually.

The city says it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and will reopen the recycling sites and routes as soon as possible. Citizens are encouraged to store their recycling in the meantime, if possible.

The Columbus Recycling Center will remain operational for its curbside recycling program. Officials say the program is staffed by 35 inmates who assist with sorting the recyclables. If the inmates are unable to work, the center will also halt operations.

For customers with special service needs, city services will continue to assist them, but will wear extra protective gear during those pickups.

For more information on the recycling program suspensions, contact Opelika Environmental Services at 334-705-5480.