City of Opelika to close all city buildings, will service citizens online and by phone due to coronavirus

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika will close all city buildings until April 5, effective March 20 at 6 p.m. City departments will continue to serve the public online and by phone or email to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The city says they will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation by April 5 and will be sharing information online at a new city website dedicated to information about coronavirus. Signs will be posted to the doors of all city buildings with contact information and a link to the new website.

City services continue opreations during this time, and essential services like police, fire, power, solid waste, and waste water are taking measures to make sure staff are practicing safe social distancing.

Other city departments are still working to maintain projects, but that is subject to change as the situation evolves.

Also effective immediately, the City of Opelika is extending relief to businesses unable to pay February, March, and April sales, use, lodging, rental, and leasing tax liabilities.

“We know our businesses are going to be impacted and we are doing all we can to help them during this challenging time. In addition, we are taking all precautions to make sure our employees and the public are safe and maintain healthy work environments. We are dividing staff so that some can work from home. In most cases, we are forwarding calls to these employees to ensure the public can still have questions and concerns answered. We appreciate your patience and cooperation,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Businesses must still file their taxes with the city through normal practices by the 20th of each month, but the penalties for late payments will be waived through June 1.