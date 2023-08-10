OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Opelika announced it would host Summer in the Park for United Way of Lee County, but with a new twist and is inviting Opelika locals to participate.

The city says this year’s event is different from the previous years since the city, Opelika Police Department (OPD) and Opelika Power Services collaborated to rebrand the event as “Burger for Bubba” to honor Opelika Firefighter Medic Zachary “Bubba” Sorenson, who passed away on July 29.

OPD and Opelika Power Services are coming together this year to cook two different types of burgers for attendees, The Unicorn Burger and the Strongman Burger, both named in honor of Bubba.

The burgers cost $5 each and include chips and a drink. The city says all proceeds collected from the event will be donated to United Way of Lee County.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Municipal Park, and will also feature train rides and face painting; each costing $2, lemonade for $1, and various other games and activities.