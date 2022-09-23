DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud.

In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal program or any similar program that might arise due to COVID-19.

According to Dorcey’s claim, employees within the City of Dothan exposed Mama T’s bid to multiple parties, which resulted in her being underbid and caused Dorsey monetary damages. After filing a complaint to the City of Dothan, Dorsey says employees or agents of the city tried to conceal it as a “personnel matter” and tried to harass and intimidate her.

In the past, the Dothan City Commission awarded the meal program contract to the Dothan restaurant Breakfast at Tammies on the recommendation of Stephanie Wingfield. She was the Director of Leisure Services in charge of the meal program until the city took a closer look at the program and removed her from her position. Wingfield attempted to fight her termination with the City of Dothan, but it was upheld in a unanimous vote. Dorcey claimed that Wingfield was the one who exposed the bid.

Reports show that Breakfast at Tammies also received much more than the yearly budget of $263,117.40 for the program. With the Coronavirus pandemic accelerating demand, she took in nearly $3 million over three years.

Recently, Dorsey and Mama T’s attorney Harry Still attended a Dothan Recreation Board Meeting where questions were raised about how the program is run, who works for leisure services, and the supervision of the feeding program.

Dothan police are investigating the feeding program and because it is a federal program, the FBI has stepped in to run its own investigation.