 

 

Claim that Alabama nurse died after getting COVID vaccine is false

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Close-up medical syringe with a vaccine.

ALABAMA (AP) – False posts have been claiming that an Alabama nurse died after being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health debunked the story on social media on Wednesday.

Posts began circulating after vaccines were given to health care workers in the state on Tuesday.

The posts were shared by accounts that had previously shared anti-vaccine misinformation.

Alabama received nearly 41,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine in its initial round of shipments.

The vaccines were delivered to 15 hospitals and Alabama health officials say no one who has received the vaccine has died.

