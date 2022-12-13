DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 557 traffic fatalities have been reported throughout the state of Alabama and 245 of them weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

On December 4th, Deanthony Young was driving his car in Coffee County and collided with a truck.

Young according to troopers was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday night, a Florida juvenile was driving in Houston County, when the truck left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

“When you get inside of that vehicle and you’re not wearing your seatbelt and if you are involved in a crash it can lead to an injury or cause death,” ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said.

Across the state, there have been 4,117 traffic fatalities since 2016.

1,811 of those victims were not wearing a seatbelt.

ALEA reminds people to do the one thing a lot of people teach when you first get in the car.

“Before you start your car,” Trooper McKinney said. “Make you put your seatbelt on.”

Putting on your seatbelt is the driver’s decision, but Trooper McKinney says that all they can do is continue to enforce the law and if they see someone not wearing a seatbelt they can write them a citation or even warn people of the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

“As our slogan goes Click It or Ticket,” Trooper McKinney said.