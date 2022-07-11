MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Descendants of the last African people abducted into slavery and brought to America’s shores gathered to pay tribute to their ancestors.

The relatives of the 110 people aboard the schooner Clotilda, the the last known slave ship to America, held a ceremony in Alabama to mark the anniversary of the landing of the vessel.

The discovery of the remnants of the Clotilda sparked renewed interest in the story.

Darron Patterson, president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, said the focus should be on the people, not the ship.