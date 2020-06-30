CNN reports Trump no longer holding rally in Alabama

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, June 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Several weeks after CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins said President Donald Trump would be coming to Mobile to hold a rally in support of Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville, CNN reports the president no longer plans to hold a rally in Alabama.

Collins tweeted Tuesday any plans for a rally in Alabama ahead of the Sessions-Tuberville race were scrapped. She also says no Trump campaign rallies are currently on the horizon.

Plans for a rally in Alabama days ahead of the Sessions-Tuberville race have been scrapped, and despite what they expected, there are no Trump campaign rallies on the horizon at all currently. W/ @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/FMPLUkh1Ez — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 30, 2020

CNN says the plans were called off after state officials were concerned about a mass gathering and campaign officials decided against it. Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the extension of the current Safer at Home order to July 31. The order states any non-work-related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain six-foot distancing between different households are prohibited. The order also advises minimizing travel outside of the home.

On June 15, Collins tweeted, “President Trump is expected to travel to Mobile, Alabama next month for a rally on behalf of Tommy Tuberville, I’m told. That’s the hometown of his former attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Rally is expected to be in same stadium where Sessions joined Trump on stage in 2015.”

At the time, city officials said they had not yet been contacted by the Trump Administration to make arrangements.

President Trump has endorsed Tuberville in the Republican U.S. Senate runoff to see who will face incumbent Doug Jones. You can read more about Tuberville and Sessions here.

