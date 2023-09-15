SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Coroner has identified the remains found after a car fire on Sept. 10.

Coroner Justin Gasque identified the man as 53-year-old Micheal Sherrell.

Gasque previously said he was called to South Columbia Avenue Sunday Afternoon after responders found a dead person in a car that had caught fire.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry told News 19 that upon further investigation, they determined there was no foul play involved. The chief said because no foul play was expected the case was turned over to the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for autopsy.