College Application Week: fees waived for Alabama high school seniors

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Oct. 18-22 is Alabama College Application week, part of a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree.

College applications cost money and those costs can add up. For one week, about 70 colleges are removing some of the financial barriers that prevent students from applying for admission. Applications can typically cost $30 to $60, but these schools are waiving their application fees so prospective students in Alabama can submit their applications at no cost.

Though applications are free, this does not mean students should panic and send out applications for every school on the list. Kimberly Voltz, the Center Director for Columbus Sylvan Learning, says narrowing down the list to about three to six colleges will help students give each application the attention it needs. Voltz additionally recommends students get a second set of eyes on their applications to ensure accuracy and catch mistakes before submission.

The application process is not always a one-size-fits-all. Courtney Hinton, a counselor with Eufaula City Schools, says it is important for students to be aware of the admission requirements for each school they are applying to. Many schools this year are offering a test flexible option, meaning they are not requiring applicants to submit an SAT or ACT score for admissions. More schools are additionally accepting an ACT superscore.

Students should know their GPA, rank and test scores as most applications will ask for this information.

“I would encourage all seniors to apply even if they are unsure of their plans for next year,” Hinton said. “Visit your counselors and career coaches this week. They are valuable resources within your school and are willing to help you navigate this process.”

Here is a list of area schools participating:

Alabama A&M University -Alabama

Alabama State University- Alabama

Allen University – South Carolina

Andrew College – Georgia

Athens State University – Alabama

Auburn University – Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama

Belmont Abbey College – North Carolina

Birmingham Southern College- Alabama

Cumberland University – Tennessee

Edward Waters University – Florida

Georgia Institute of Technology – Georgia

Huntingdon College- Alabama

Jacksonville State University – Alabama

Lander University- South Carolina

Lincoln Tech – Tennessee

Lipscomb University – Tennessee

Marion Military Institute – Alabama

Maryville College- Tennessee

Mercer University- Georgia