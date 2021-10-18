College Application Week: fees waived for Alabama high school seniors

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Oct. 18-22 is Alabama College Application week, part of a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families pursuing a college degree.
College applications cost money and those costs can add up. For one week, about 70 colleges are removing some of the financial barriers that prevent students from applying for admission. Applications can typically cost $30 to $60, but these schools are waiving their application fees so prospective students in Alabama can submit their applications at no cost.
Though applications are free, this does not mean students should panic and send out applications for every school on the list. Kimberly Voltz, the Center Director for Columbus Sylvan Learning, says narrowing down the list to about three to six colleges will help students give each application the attention it needs. Voltz additionally recommends students get a second set of eyes on their applications to ensure accuracy and catch mistakes before submission.
The application process is not always a one-size-fits-all. Courtney Hinton, a counselor with Eufaula City Schools, says it is important for students to be aware of the admission requirements for each school they are applying to. Many schools this year are offering a test flexible option, meaning they are not requiring applicants to submit an SAT or ACT score for admissions. More schools are additionally accepting an ACT superscore.
Students should know their GPA, rank and test scores as most applications will ask for this information.
“I would encourage all seniors to apply even if they are unsure of their plans for next year,” Hinton said. “Visit your counselors and career coaches this week. They are valuable resources within your school and are willing to help you navigate this process.”
Here is a list of area schools participating:
Alabama A&M University -Alabama
Alabama State University- Alabama
Allen University – South Carolina
Andrew College – Georgia
Athens State University – Alabama
Auburn University – Alabama
Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
Belmont Abbey College – North Carolina
Birmingham Southern College- Alabama
Cumberland University – Tennessee
Edward Waters University – Florida
Georgia Institute of Technology – Georgia
Huntingdon College- Alabama
Jacksonville State University – Alabama
Lander University- South Carolina
Lincoln Tech – Tennessee
Lipscomb University – Tennessee
Marion Military Institute – Alabama
Maryville College- Tennessee
Mercer University- Georgia