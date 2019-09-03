Community asked to pause for moment of silence to remember Beauregard tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Families are asked to pause and observe a moment of silence on September 3rd ( today ) at 2:03 PM to remember the lives lost during the March 3rd tornados.

The moment of silence marks the six-month anniversary of the catastrophic storms that left a path of deadly destruction and heartache behind in the Beauregard community and other areas of east Alabama.

23 men, women and children were killed in the EF-4 tornado in the Beauregard community.

Their names and ages are listed below as our community vows to never forget:

Armondo “AJ” Hernandez, 6

Charlotte Ann Miller, 59

David Dean, 53

Emmanuiel Jones, 53

Eric Jamal Stenson, 38

Felicia Woodall, 22

Florel Tate Stenson, 63

Henry Lewis Stenson, 65

Irma Gomez-Moran, 41

James Henry Tate, 86

Jimmy Lee Jones, 89

Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9

Maggie Delight Robinson, 57

Mamie Roberts Koon, 68

Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59

Mary Louise Jones, 83

Mykala Waldon, 8

Raymond Robinson Jr., 63

Ryan Pence, 22

Sheila Creech, 59

Taylor Thornton, 10

Tresia Robinson, 62

Vicki Braswell, 69

