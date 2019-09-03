Community asked to pause for moment of silence to remember Beauregard tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Families are asked to pause and observe a moment of silence on September 3rd ( today ) at 2:03 PM to remember the lives lost during the March 3rd tornados.
The moment of silence marks the six-month anniversary of the catastrophic storms that left a path of deadly destruction and heartache behind in the Beauregard community and other areas of east Alabama.
23 men, women and children were killed in the EF-4 tornado in the Beauregard community.
Their names and ages are listed below as our community vows to never forget:
Armondo “AJ” Hernandez, 6
Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
David Dean, 53
Emmanuiel Jones, 53
Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
Felicia Woodall, 22
Florel Tate Stenson, 63
Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
Irma Gomez-Moran, 41
James Henry Tate, 86
Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9
Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
Mary Louise Jones, 83
Mykala Waldon, 8
Raymond Robinson Jr., 63
Ryan Pence, 22
Sheila Creech, 59
Taylor Thornton, 10
Tresia Robinson, 62
Vicki Braswell, 69