Confederate statues across the state taken down, vandalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the last 24 hours we’ve seen confederate statues across the state taken down or vandalized. This comes after the attorney general is reminding cities that there is a fine associated with the removal of these monuments.

During the 2018 election, Gov. Kay Ivey campaigned on the idea of protecting confederate monuments. She signed the Alabama Monuments Preservation Act into law.

Today, people are protesting to have those very monuments removed.

“Dr. King reminds us that rioting is the language of the voice of the unheard,” said Leica Brooks.

But the message from protestors is bigger than monuments.

“Just an outpouring of pain and a real call for people to pay attention and change some of these systemic issues that we that are present in the country,” said Brooks.

In the last 24 hours, Birmingham removed a Confederate monument. In Montgomery, the statue of Robert E. Lee was taken down in front of the school that bears his name. And down south, a statue in Mobile was also vandalized.

“He can’t leave, he is what holds us down,” said Mary Jane Elkins.

“I understand that is history but at the same time, we don’t have Japanese leaders posted up where Pearl Harbor happened,” said Sean Brown.

Attorney General Steve Marshall issued this statement regarding the removal of a confederate statue.

“The Alabama Monuments Preservation Act provides a singular avenue for enforcement — the filing of a civil complaint in pursuit of a fine, which the Alabama Supreme Court has determined to be a one-time assessment of $25,000. The Act authorizes no additional relief.”

We reached out to both Gov. Ivey and AG Marshall. They did not want to make any further comment.

