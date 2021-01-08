Congressman Mo Brooks election fraud claims met with sharp disagreement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Congressman Mo Brooks was right in the middle of what some call one of the most consequential days in the history of our nation’s capital.

Brooks signaled for weeks his intention to oppose the counting of electoral college votes that gave Joe Biden a victory in November. He spoke at a rally Wednesday morning, just a few hours before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Wednesday after order was restored at the at the Capitol, Brooks was among a group of members of Congress who challenged the count of the electoral college votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania among other states.

Brooks described the election as being fraudulent, claims that were echoed by the president Wednesday morning, and protestors throughout the day.

“In 2020, Democrats promoted massive foreign interference in American elections by helping illegal aliens and other noncitizens vote in American elections,” he said. “Thereby canceling the votes of and stealing elections from American citizens.”

But his comments were met with some sharp scrutiny, including from a colleague on the house floor late Wednesday night.

“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere,” said Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pennsylvania. “It was inspired by lies, the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight and the members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves. Their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Brooks Thursday morning suggested it was ANTIFA protesters guided by clever crowd control, not Trump supporters, who stormed the Capitol, despite the fact that a video message the president tweeted in the midst of the chaos told protesters, “we love you, you’re very special.”

Brooks’ ANTIFA comments prompted another wave of social media backlash including voters who contacted News 19 confused and upset about what Brooks said.

The congressman indicated Thursday that he supports prosecuting anyone who desecrated the Capitol.

Brooks ran uncontested in the November 2020 election. He was sworn in for his sixth, two-year term Sunday.

News 19 reached out to Brooks several times Thursday for an interview. We have yet to receive a response.