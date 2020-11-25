Congressman Robert Aderholt returning to quarantine

ALABAMA – Congressman Robert Aderholt returned to quarantine Wednesday.

Aderholt’s office announced his wife Caroline began to develop symptoms around the time he previously left quarantine, testing positive for coronavirus late Tuesday.

Her symptoms are mild and Aderholt said both he and his son Robert Hayes remain symptom free.

Aderholt said he hopes he will stay well.

Below is the advice from the CDC website on who needs to quarantine:

People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19—excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the past 3 months.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

What counts as close contact?

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

Stay home and monitor your health