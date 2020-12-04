 

 

Congressman Robert Aderholt tests positive for coronavirus, says he’s asymptomatic

Alabama

by: News 19

Friday afternoon, Congressman Robert Aderholt announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

Aderholt, who has been in quarantine since last Wednesday, November 25, said he had a test Thursday and it came back positive.

Aderholt originally went into quarantine after his wife Caroline tested positive. He said she has recovered.

Aderholt is asymptomatic and will continue to isolate.

“As I had previously mentioned last week, my wife Caroline found out she was positive for COVID-19. (She has since recovered.) So, I have been isolating again.

As part of the isolation process, I received a COVID test Thursday to see if I could end my quarantine under the new, shortened CDC guidelines, and resume voting on the House floor. I fully expected to receive a negative test, because I have felt, and continue to feel fine, and have no symptoms. 

Unfortunately, I received word Friday morning that my test came back positive. After speaking with the Attending Physician for Congress, I will continue to isolate.”

