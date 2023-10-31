MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Current Mobile County Commissioner for District 2, Connie Hudson, has announced she will be running for re-election in 2024, according to a campaign news release.

Hudson has been the commissioner for District 2 since 2010, before which she served nine years as the District 6 representative on the Mobile City Council.

According to the Mobile County Commission website, Hudson has served on many civic and community boards including:

Board of Directors, Ascension Providence

Board of Directors, Business Innovation Center

District 12 Board Member, Association of County Commissioners of Alabama

Board Member, Alabama State Port Authority

Board Member, Mobile County Health Department

2009 Chairwoman, American Heart Association, Greater S. E. Affiliate, “Go Red For Women” Luncheon

President Emeritus, Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Community Center Foundation, Inc.

2008 Graduate of Leadership Alabama, Class XVIII

Mobile Cruise Task Force

Board of Directors, Alabama PTA

President, Mobile County Council of PTAs

Legislative Chair, Mobile County Council of PTAs

Honorary Life Member, Alabama PTA

Co-Chair, Citizens for Better Education

President, E.R. Dickson Elementary School PTA

Co-Chair and Executive Director, We Care…Committee

Board of Directors, Mobile Arts Council

Board of Directors, Mobile Area Education Foundation

Board of Directors, America’s Junior Miss (Now Distinguished Young Women)

Co-President, Hickory Ridge Community Club

Member of Spring Hill Baptist Church

Vice-Chair, Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization

