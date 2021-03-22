Construction of new Legacy Arena progressing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Basketball fans across central Alabama are glued to their TVs for the NCAA tournament right now, but in just two years they’ll be able to attend games in person in Birmingham.

That’s thanks to the ongoing renovations at the BJCC. If you drive by, you’ll see the new glass facade that’s starting to take shape on the front of the new Legacy Arena. The arena will host first and second round games for the men’s NCAA tournament in 2023. In 2025, it will host the southern regional of the women’s NCAA tournament.

New drone video from the BJCC shows aerial views of the arena. BJCC leaders say construction is still expected to be complete this fall, likely around late October.