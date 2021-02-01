Coronavirus relief, ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in schools, and racial profiling: Here’s a look at some of the bills prefiled for the 2021 Alabama Legislative Session

ALABAMA – The Alabama Legislature is set to open the first session of 2021 on Tuesday, February 2, and lawmakers have several bills already filed for consideration.

This year’s legislative session was heavily influenced by the events of 2020. At the time this article was written the House had prefiled 224 bills, and the Senate had prefiled 117. Many of those bills involve election reforms, coronavirus protections, and addressed matters of racial equality.

Let’s start with the basics, the Alabama Legislature creates the laws for the state of Alabama and, like the federal government, has two houses. The first is the Alabama House of Representatives with 105 members, each member represents a district of about 40,000 people. The Alabama State Senate has 35 members, who each represent a district of about 137,000 residents.

Now, a bill is a proposed piece of legislation that is written up but has not been discussed or voted on yet. Once a bill has been approved by both houses of the legislature it moves on to Governor Ivey for her signature or veto. If she signs it becomes an Alabama State Law. But if she vetoes the bill then it comes back to the legislature and they vote again to potentially override the Governor’s veto.

Some Senate Bills up for consideration:

“The Star-Spangled Banner” in Schools – SB3: Requires K-12 public schools to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before each sporting event and at least once per week during school hours.

Coronavirus Tax Relief – SB7: Excludes Alabama taxes from applying to federal tax credit, advance refunds, or load forgiveness that came from the CARES Act.

Probation Violations – SB36: Addresses parole and probation violations, revises the limits of confinement for parole and probation violations, provides that the Department of Corrections shall reimburse the counties for health care costs of state parolees and probationers, require the Dept. of Corrections to designate county jails for the confinement of parole and probation violators, require courts to send an electronic notification when a defendant is sentenced to Dept. of Corrections.

Safer Place Facilities – SB43: Requires the state Emergency Management Agency to adopt guidelines for individuals and entities throughout the state to volunteer to have property designated as safer place facilities during severe weather events.

Compassion Act – SB46: This bill proposes several items. One of them is to create the Compassion Act, which will allow residents with a qualifying medical condition to use cannabis for treatment. It will also allow for the establishment of overseeing commissions and restrictions.

Racial Profiling – SB91: Defines racial profiling and would prohibit a law enforcement officer from engaging in racial profiling. Would also require Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency to file reports to the Office of the Attorney General regarding statistics of traffic stops and complaints.

Breastfeeding Accommodations – SB100: Under existing law, the state doesn’t require employers to provide accommodations for employees who are breastfeeding. This bill would require employers to make reasonable efforts to provide those breastfeeding with a time and place to do so in private.

Some House Bills to be considered:

Body Cam Video – HB6: Establishes a procedure to determine whether, to whom, and what portions of a recording made by law enforcement may be disclosed or a copy released. It would also establish the procedure for contesting a refusal to disclose a recording.

Wire Tapping/Agent Billy Clardy III Act – HB17: Authorizes the Attorney General to apply for a court order to apply for a wiretap if someone is believed to be committing or has committed a felony drug offense, the disclosure of recorded communications, and the penalties for violations. This act will be called the Agent Billy Clardy III Act.

Voting Rights – HB37, HB38, HB39: All regard voting rights. Eliminates the requirement to pay costs associated with a person’s incarceration and would make it easier for that person to have his or her right to vote restored. Would add a valid inmate ID card to the list of acceptable form of identification to by absentee ballot, another would allow registered voters to vote by absentee ballot without an excuse.

Protecting the Finances of the Elderly – HB147: Attempts to give financial institutions the ability to protect elderly and vulnerable adults by refusing or delaying financial transactions on their accounts when that institution suspects they are being financially exploited.

Payment for College Athletes – HB150: Prohibits colleges, universities, athletic associations, conferences, or other groups from preventing a student-athlete participating in an intercollegiate sport from receiving compensation. It would also protect student-athletes from repercussions of obtaining legal representation or accepting compensation for the use of their name, image, or likeness

Immunization Status Prohibitions – HB214: Changes the current law to prohibit an employer from taking action against an employee based on the employee’s immunization status. Also, prevents an entertainment event from denying entry to a customer based on the customer’s immunization status.

More information and a full list of both House and Senate Bills can be found here.

It is bound to be a very interesting legislative session this year and as it moves forward NEWS 19 will continue to provide updates.