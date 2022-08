MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22.

Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to Loxley, Alabama, to stay with friends.

There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to monitor this case.