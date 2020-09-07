Counter-protester arrested for bringing gun to Huntsville demonstration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they arrested and charged a man with brandishing a gun during a protest near the courthouse square Sunday night.

Scott Christopher Davis, 51, of Huntsville, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of a firearm at a demonstration.

Police responded to a call about a person harassing protestors around 7 p.m. Police said Davis was in possession of the gun when he was arrested.

Protesters say they were marching outside the Madison County Courthouse Sunday night for statewide change to the Memorial Preservation Act.

News 19 spoke to two protesters about their encounter with Davis. One protester said he threatened them.

“He didn’t like the way I looked at him so therefore he turned to me and said if you look at me like that again I will smoke you,” Susan Lamb said.

Another protester said Davis appeared intoxicated and threatened him after Davis bumped into him.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, chill out. You’re doing a little much, please don’t touch me again.’ And he was like, ‘You touched me. If you touch me again, I’m going to end you,'” said Teddy Young.

