Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 17 reached 930,168 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 16, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.

#50. Butler County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.1% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 396 (77 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (7,528 fully vaccinated)

— -22.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#49. Clay County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.3% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 378 (50 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (5,438 fully vaccinated)

— -17.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#48. Cherokee County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 36.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.3% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 252 (66 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (7,903 fully vaccinated)

— -39.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#47. Randolph County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.9% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 233 (53 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (7,331 fully vaccinated)

— -35.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#46. Escambia County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.5% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.4% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 183 (67 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (13,075 fully vaccinated)

— -28.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#45. Tallapoosa County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.1% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 275 (111 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (15,343 fully vaccinated)

— -23.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#44. Sumter County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.4% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 563 (70 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (6,137 fully vaccinated)

— -1.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#43. Greene County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.0% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 395 (32 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (4,022 fully vaccinated)

— -0.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#42. Winston County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.8% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 643 (152 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.6% (5,112 fully vaccinated)

— -56.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#41. Chilton County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 48.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.8% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 270 (120 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (15,846 fully vaccinated)

— -28.5% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#40. Bibb County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.6% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (87 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (7,631 fully vaccinated)

— -31.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#39. Dallas County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 487 (181 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (16,452 fully vaccinated)

— -11.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#38. Franklin County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.8% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 402 (126 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (13,448 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#37. Monroe County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.8% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.6% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 275 (57 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (8,886 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#36. Marion County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.4% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 283 (84 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (10,628 fully vaccinated)

— -28.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#35. Geneva County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.4% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 365 (96 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (10,431 fully vaccinated)

— -20.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#34. Blount County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 273 (158 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (17,962 fully vaccinated)

— -37.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#33. Colbert County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (215 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (26,138 fully vaccinated)

— -5.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#32. Covington County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 211 (78 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.5% (13,905 fully vaccinated)

— -24.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#31. Jackson County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.5% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (41.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 370 (191 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (24,970 fully vaccinated)

— -3.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#30. Walker County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (58.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 442 (281 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (29,526 fully vaccinated)

— -6.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#29. Pike County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.9% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 381 (126 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (13,643 fully vaccinated)

— -17.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#28. Tuscaloosa County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 323 (676 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (89,754 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#27. Crenshaw County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 392 (54 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (4,657 fully vaccinated)

— -32.3% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#26. Barbour County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.8% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.7% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 166 (41 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (10,932 fully vaccinated)

— -11.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#25. Morgan County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 451 (540 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (51,391 fully vaccinated)

— -14.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#24. Talladega County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 316 (253 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (28,787 fully vaccinated)

— -27.9% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#23. Marshall County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (250 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (43,408 fully vaccinated)

— -10.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#22. Russell County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.4% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.4% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 412 (239 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (23,102 fully vaccinated)

— -20.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#21. Dale County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 338 (166 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (22,999 fully vaccinated)

— -6.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#20. Conecuh County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.2% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 124 (15 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (5,166 fully vaccinated)

— -14.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#19. Limestone County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (56.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.5% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 328 (324 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (37,802 fully vaccinated)

— -23.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#18. Montgomery County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 243 (551 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (115,152 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#17. Marengo County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.6% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.9% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,256 (237 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (10,116 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#16. St. Clair County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.8% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (310 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (34,450 fully vaccinated)

— -22.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#15. Etowah County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.6% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 567 (580 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (41,287 fully vaccinated)

— -19.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#14. DeKalb County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.0% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (66.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.9% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (251 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (23,682 fully vaccinated)

— -33.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#13. Shelby County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.7% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 258 (562 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (77,545 fully vaccinated)

— -28.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#12. Baldwin County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.3% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.6% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 248 (553 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (111,317 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#11. Coffee County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more availability than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 241 (126 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (24,199 fully vaccinated)

— -7.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#10. Jefferson County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 267 (1,759 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (374,226 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#9. Autauga County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 133.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 75.0% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 467 (261 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (24,042 fully vaccinated)

— -13.8% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#8. Mobile County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 251 (1,037 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (201,255 fully vaccinated)

— -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#7. Madison County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.5% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.4% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (1,452 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (225,996 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% higher vaccination rate than Alabama

#6. Cullman County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.9% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.8% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 371 (311 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (31,602 fully vaccinated)

— -24.4% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#5. Lauderdale County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 414 (384 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (42,496 fully vaccinated)

— -8.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#4. Houston County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 101.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.9% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 230 (243 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (44,921 fully vaccinated)

— -15.0% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#3. Chambers County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 31.0% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 76% full in Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 183 (61 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (10,191 fully vaccinated)

— -38.7% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#2. Lee County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.4% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 221 (364 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (64,737 fully vaccinated)

— -21.2% lower vaccination rate than Alabama

#1. Calhoun County, AL

Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.0% more full than Alabama overall

ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.3% more full than Alabama overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 343 (390 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (52,331 fully vaccinated)

— -7.6% lower vaccination rate than Alabama