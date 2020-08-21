Couple charged in ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death plead not guilty to federal kidnapping charges

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Birmingham Police Department)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The couple accused of kidnapping and murdering Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney last year have pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges against them.

During an arraignment hearing Thursday, Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap McKinney, a 3-year-old girl who was taken during a party at the Tom Brown Village housing project last October. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster in Jefferson County.

Stallworth and Brown are also charged with capital murder in McKinney’s death.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 70°

Saturday

88° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Sunday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 72°

Monday

88° / 74°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 88° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 74°

Wednesday

88° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 87° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories