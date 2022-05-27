BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is again on the rise in Alabama after weeks in decline.

More than 130 people are being treated statewide for the first time since March. State statistics show hospitalizations crept up this week to reach 132 on Thursday.

That’s still only a fraction of the number of people who were hospitalized when the pandemic was at its worst.

Then, about 3,000 patients filled beds. About 19,650 people have died of COVID-19 in the state.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the state has the nation’s fourth-highest death rate, with 402 fatalities for every 100,000 residents.