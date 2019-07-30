Crash last night in Pike County, Alabama claims three lives

Troy Post reports that a three-vehicle crash that occurred last night at 10:30 p.m., has ended in tragedy, and “claimed three lives.”

The crash occurred when a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by an unnamed 17-year-old “struck the trailer of a 2005 Freightliner that was entering the roadway on Pike county 2276.”

One of the passengers, Denny Strickland, 18, of Luverne was also killed during the crash. The Freightliner’s driver, West Wheeler, 70, of Troy, “exited his vehicle and was struck by a 2007 Mercedes C230 driven by Wesley Lavon Person, Jr., of Goshen.” Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other passengers in the Nissan Sentra and Person were “transported to local hospitals for treatment,” according to Highway Patrol.

At this time, ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate the traffic incident.