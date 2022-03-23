AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 reward for any information identifying the suspect(s) in an Autauga County Sheriff’s Office murder investigation.

On March 12, 2022, around 9 p.m., Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of North Pickett Street and Tyus Street in Autaugaville, Alabama.

The shooting resulted in one fatal injury and three non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are searching for any eyewitnesses to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!