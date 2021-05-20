CrimeStoppers offering reward for arrest of “dangerous sex offender with violent tendencies” on the run in Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man law enforcement officials describe as a “dangerous sex offender with violent tendencies.”

Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, age 40, is being sought by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on multiple warrants in Alabama.

According to officials with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt is wanted in the county for Attempted Rape 1st, Kidnapping 1st, and Assault 2nd. In all cases, officials say the female victims were choked unconscious and beaten. A firearm was used in one of the cases.

In Autauga County, officials with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office say Wyatt is wanted for Failure to Appear in Court on multiple charges. Additionally, officials say Wyatt’s bond has been revoked.

Officials believe Wyatt could be hiding in several central Alabama cities including Birmingham, Calera, Clanton, Wetumpka, Prattville, or Montgomery. He is known to have been in Shelby County, Alabama sometime in late 2020 or early 2021, according to officials.

Wyatt is 6’1″ and weighs 190 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

A $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Wyatt is being offered by CrimeStopper.

Anyone information on the whereabouts of Timothy Wyatt should immediately call 911 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). A tip can be submitted online as well. You can also download the CrimeStoppers P3-tips app.

Timothy Wyatt is wanted on the following charges: