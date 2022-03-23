BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – CrimeStoppers is offering a $2500 reward regarding information identifying the suspect(s) in a Butler County Sheriff’s Office murder investigation.

On Sept. 15, 2020, deputies discovered Antonio Edward Simmons, 31, deceased on Joe Killough Road in Butler County, Alabama.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Simmons was last seen at a local motel around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2020.

Butler County Sheriff’s Office Investigators determined Simmons was the victim of homicide after investigation.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!