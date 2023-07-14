DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Morgan Hospital had a very special and somewhat unusual patient Tuesday – a sea turtle.

Kale the sea turtle made history Tuesday, becoming the first animal to ever receive a CT scan at the hospital. Kale has lived at the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur since 2020 and needed the scan to check on a recurring health issue.

In 2019, Kale received an injury to his shell that makes him more prone to getting deep infections. The injury classified him as a non-releasable sea turtle.

The CT scan was done to allow the hospital’s imaging team, along with veterinarians and museum staff, to see how Kale’s infection is healing.

Kale was removed from the ocean tank in January 2022 to address his health concerns, but the museum said he is making a lot of progress in his recovery. The staff hopes he will be back front and center at the museum soon.