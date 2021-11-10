Cullman County man sentenced to 119 years for sex crimes involving a child under the age of 12

Wade Allen Waldrop of Cullman County was sentenced to 119 years for first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

CULLMAN, ALA. – Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock announced Wade Allen Waldrop was sentenced to a maximum of 119 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Martha Williams sentenced Waldrop on November 9, after he was convicted in September of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

“I would like to thank the minor victim and her grandmother for the courage they showed in coming forward and testifying in this case,” said District Attorney Blaylock. “It is only fitting that Waldrop will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the crimes he committed because the trauma of rape and sexual abuse is a lifelong burden for victims – especially children.

Waldrop was sentenced to the max of 119 years, and he will never have the opportunity to harm any more children.”

At the sentencing hearing held on November 9, 2021, the court heard testimony from individuals on behalf of the victims.

In a letter read to the court, one minor victim disclosed that Waldrop, during the investigation, had parked a vehicle that was carrying some of the minor victims on railroad tracks as a train was coming.

The victim stated that Waldrop told them that they were all going to die that day. Gratefully, the victims’ lives were spared that day.

After the request of the District Attorney’s Office, Judge Williams sentenced Waldrop to 99 years on first-degree rape and 20 years on sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. As the sentences will run consecutively, Waldrop’s sentences total 119 years.

Due to the nature of the convictions, Waldrop is not eligible for probation, parole, or good-time credit.