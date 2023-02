CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on child pornography charges Wednesday.

According to CPD, Ethan Richardson was arrested for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance. All charges allegedly stemmed from an incident that took place at the south Cullman Walmart on Feb 4.

The investigation is ongoing as CPD continues to investigate.