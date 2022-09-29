MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 35-year-old Cullman man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Madison County, according to court records.

Mario Terrell Long was arrested on September 22 after a warrant was issued on August 9.

According to the indictment, Long is charged with “recklessly” causing the death of Amanda Scott by shooting her with a gun.

Mario Long (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Long was charged with one count of manslaughter. Currently, he is free on a $10,000 bond.

An arraignment has been set for November 10 at the Madison County Courthouse. A jury trial is scheduled to take place on November 28.