Cullman Police say deadly stabbing suspect arrested in Georgia

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Nathan Winston Stephens (Courtesy/Cullman PD)

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Police confirmed a stabbing suspect was arrested in Georgia Tuesday.

Police said Nathan Winston Stephens, wanted for stabbing Herndon Self, Jr. in September, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cobb County, Georgia.

Cullman Police told CBS 42 the stabbing happened around 10:47 p.m. on Sept. 12 after an argument ensued between acquaintances.

Self was declared dead at the hospital.

Cullman Police said Stephens had been released form jail on Thursday, September 10, just two days before the murder.

The Alabama Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Stephens had been released from jail under Alabama’s mandatory release law.

By law, the DOCR must notify the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles to manage a released inmate’s supervision. In this case, they weren’t.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

