CVCC teams up with Mother Mary Mission to offer new GED classes

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Mother Mary Mission on South Seale Road in Phenix City is home to the new GED and Alabama Non-Traditional High School Diploma Option class.

An open-house will held Monday, October 11 at 5:30 pm EST.

Classes begin October 13. There are other off-campus sites for the classes. They include the Chuck Roberts Activity Center, The Children & Family Connection of Russell County, Ladonia Elementary School, Lee County Detention Center, and Russell County Detention Center.

For more information or to register you can call 334-214-4849.