DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Tomorrow will mark one week since Sapphira Ariel Coots was last seen.

At around 7:30 a.m. on May 25, the last day of the school year Sappirra was seen outside Daleville Middle School. She was not in class when the opening bell sounded.

Daleville Police believe that she may have wandered off, fortunately, there are no signs that she was abducted.

Daleville has been joined by several other local and state agencies in the search. Family members and her friends have been interviewed looking for clues to her whereabouts.

“Yes, we get daily comments and maybe daily remarks. Asking if we followed up, or talked to this person. Every tip we get from the public we’re taking seriously and we’re running them down,” says Captain Gregory Dorriety.

If you have any information on Sappira’s location, contact the Daleville Department of Public Safety at 334-598-4442. You can also contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

