Daleville’s Department of Public Safety’s newest member is furrier than most

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — What has four legs, a wet nose, and fights crime? It’s Daleville’s Department of Public Safety’s newest police officer, Bravo.

The Daleville Police Department has been looking to bring in a K-9 officer for some time now and was presented an opportunity by the Slocomb Police Department to purchase Bravo.

This was a chance for Daleville Police Officer Danny Przybylski to finally achieve his goal of being a K-9 handler.

“Once I heard we were wanting one, I jumped on that opportunity as soon as possible,” Przybylski said. “And he has already been certified so now he needs to wait for me to catch up and for us to train together.”

Bravo is more than just a cuddly face, he has multiple skills that the Daleville Department of Public Safety plans to utilize to keep the community safe.

“Each discipline that he will be trained in and that we will trained handling him are narcotics, tracking, and apprehension,” Przybylski said. “And so every month we’ll be training to make sure he is on top of those skills.”

And the Dothan Police Department, as well as the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, have offered to train Przybylski and work with Bravo for free to help them both be prepared to fight crime.

And as of Friday afternoon, Bravo was presented with his badge and is now officially a part of the Daleville family.

“He is an officer,” Daleville Police Chief, Allen Medley said. “I mean he is a part of what we call the blue family.”