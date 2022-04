(WDHN) — According to the National Weather Service, two possible tornadoes formed in northern Pike County and the Montgomery County areas.

Tree damage along Pike County Road 1132 north of Ansley has caused police to block off roads in northern Pike County.

Northern Pike and southern Montgomery County have also seen the damage with the flipped car seen in the picture above.

