BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county.

Photo provided by Eufaula Police Department Photo provided by Eufaula Police Department

Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now.

“If you did not receive multiple weather warnings this morning, please reevaluate your severe weather notification system. Outdoor sirens are NOT a reliable means of notice and are not activated during severe thunderstorm warnings where damage can occur also. As much as we try to keep you informed and aware, please do not rely on our social media for alerts. When severe weather is imminent, our attention is divided elsewhere and we cannot provide up to date information.”

— Eufaula Police Department

