Damage reports across the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — There have been multiple reported cases of damage around the Wiregrass as a result of Tropical Storm Fred moving through our area.

Some of the reported damage includes:

  • Tree down across the roadways on Co. Road 278 in Henry County 
  • Trees down across the road on State Hwy 95 N in Henry County 
  • Power poles down in town of Cottonwood in Houston County 
  • Several trees down in town of Ashford in Houston County 
  • Several trees down in the Lucy Community in Houston County 
  • Power lines down in Blakely in Early County 

If you know of any more damage from across the Wiregrass and have photos/videos of that damage, please send it our email at news@wdhn.com.

Trending Stories