Damage reports across the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — There have been multiple reported cases of damage around the Wiregrass as a result of Tropical Storm Fred moving through our area.

Some of the reported damage includes:

Tree down across the roadways on Co. Road 278 in Henry County

Trees down across the road on State Hwy 95 N in Henry County

Power poles down in town of Cottonwood in Houston County

Several trees down in town of Ashford in Houston County

Several trees down in the Lucy Community in Houston County

Power lines down in Blakely in Early County

If you know of any more damage from across the Wiregrass and have photos/videos of that damage, please send it our email at news@wdhn.com.