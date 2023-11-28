BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Capturing a moment with a paint brush is what owner of New Life Art Daniel Moore has done for many years.

A few of those moments came from past Iron Bowl games and this year is no different, as the winning play is one that left many shocked.

“This is one of those no brainers, because I know who I have to show in the painting and that’s obviously Jalen Milroe and Isaiah Bond,” said Moore.

Moore said he’s received calls from fans all over asking for one of his custom paintings of the play with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and wide receiver Isaiah Bond, making the winning touchdown with just 32 seconds on the clock.

Moore said he expects the demand to grow.

“We have a list now that we’ve started. It’s like a pre-order list and people can get their names on that list and once we figure out what we’re doing and the edition sizes,we’re going to get them out as soon as possible,” said Moore.

While Moore is still working to release the first sketch of the painting, The phone has not stopped ringing for photo framing businesses either.

“We’ve probably had 30 or 40 calls and already placed a lot of orders for it, and we don’t even have the print yet. We just have a picture of it and should have it later this week,” said Chris Oyler, the Owner of Beveled Edge.

Oyler said prices for a framed photo range from $17 to $60 and depending on the customer, many are willing to pay whatever price to get their hands on this moment in time.

“This one is a big one. It was such a dynamic play everybody wants it,” said Oyler.