 

Daughter of Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth taken to hospital following head injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth asked for prayers after his daughter was taken to the hospital for a head injury she suffered at school.

Ainsworth confirmed the news of his daughter’s injury on Twitter Friday.

“I need all prayer warriors to pray for Addie,” Ainsworth wrote. “She on the way to Huntsville Women’s and Children’s. She hit her head hard at school and they think she has aconcussion (sic). Please pray that she will be ok.”

Nothing further was made available about his daughter’s condition.

Ainsworth has served as lieutenant governor of Alabama since 2018. He and his wife have three children.

